MHT CET 2026 PCB Results Declared: 11 Students From Maharashtra Score Perfect 100%; Female Participation Exceeds Male | Representational Image

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has declared the results of the first-attempt MHT CET 2026 examination for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) group, conducted for admissions to pharmacy and agriculture courses for the academic year 2026-27. A total of 11 students secured a perfect 100% score, all of whom are from Maharashtra.

Toppers breakdown

Of the 11 toppers, eight are male students and three are female students. Notably, no student from outside Maharashtra achieved a 100% score in this examination.

The PCB CET was conducted between April 21 and April 26 across six days and 11 sessions. Out of 2,84,063 registered candidates, 2,63,213 appeared for the examination, recording an attendance rate of 92.66 per cent. The candidates included 1,03,360 male students, 1,59,848 female students and five transgender candidates, with female participation exceeding that of male students.

Exam schedule and attendanc

The examination was held in computer-based mode at 186 centres across Maharashtra’s 36 districts. A total of 2,61,222 candidates from Maharashtra and 1,991 candidates from outside the state appeared for the test.

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Among the students who secured 100% are Aditya Abhishek Somani (Nagpur), Jheel Hitesh Cheda (Palghar), Ashley Costancio Fernandes (Mumbai City), Atharva Uttam Gadde (Kolhapur), Pratiksha Deepak Gadhave (Solapur), Atharva Avinash Kakulde (Dhule), Sarthak Mahesh Patil (Sangli), Sahim Sadik Patwegar (Kolhapur), Rashi Amitkumar Chopra (Pune), Sourish Sen (Thane) and Varad Avadhut Vaidya (Pune).

The CET Cell also highlighted that 2026 marks the first year in which students were given two opportunities to appear for MHT CET examinations, following a decision by the state government. For admission purposes, the higher percentile score obtained by a candidate across the two attempts will be considered. The Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for these courses is expected to begin shortly.

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