Maharashtra To Set Up CET Student Assistance Centres In Every District To Simplify Admissions | ANI

Mumbai: In a major initiative aimed at simplifying the admission process and improving access to educational guidance, the Maharashtra government has decided to establish CET Student Assistance Centres in every district across the state. The centres will provide students with accurate information and support related to Common Entrance Test (CET) examinations, Centralised Admission Process (CAP), scholarships and higher education admissions.

Meeting details

The announcement was made by Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil during a review meeting held at Mantralaya on Monday. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary B. Venugopal Reddy, State CET Cell Commissioner Dilip Sardesai, Director of Technical Education Dr. Vinod Mohitkar, Director of Higher Education Shailendra Deolankar and district-level coordinators through virtual mode.

Patil said the initiative aims to ensure that students receive reliable guidance at every stage of the admission process without having to travel to major cities. The centres are expected to particularly benefit students from rural and remote areas by providing information on admissions, scholarships, career opportunities and academic programmes within their own districts.

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Centre distribution

A total of 40 CET Student Assistance Centres will be established across Maharashtra’s 36 districts. Mumbai will have three centres, while Pune and Nagpur will each have two. Of these, 26 centres are already operational, six are in the final stages of preparation and the remaining eight are expected to become functional soon.

The centres will offer assistance with CET and CAP applications, fee payments, document uploads, hall ticket issues, technical and payment-related grievances, scholarship information and admission-related queries. They will also provide career guidance, predictive counselling and support for internships and employment opportunities.

According to the government, the centres will begin providing services from June 10, creating a district-level support system to help students navigate the higher education admission process more efficiently.

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