MHT CET 2024 Registration Closes Today: Submit Applications Without Late Fees | Representational Pic

The registration window for the MHT CET 2024 will be closed today by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. Candidates have the opportunity to submit their applications until March 8 without incurring any late fees. The official website cetcell.mahacet.org provides the link to the MHT CET Application Form 2024.

To apply for the MHT CET 2024, students will be required to submit an application fee amounting to Rs 1,000.

Prospective BTech students in Maharashtra must submit the online application form for MHT CET 2024 before the specified deadline. The application process involves several stages, including registration, submitting personal and academic details, uploading scanned copies of a photograph and signature, and making the necessary payment for the application fees.

Candidates can check here how to fill the MHT CET application form 2024

Visit the Official Website at mahacet.org.

Click on the "New Candidate Registration" option.

Complete the registration process by providing the required information. This typically includes personal details such as name, date of birth, contact information, email address, etc. After entering the details, click on the submit button to register for the exam.

After successful registration, candidates will be redirected to the application form. Fill in all the required information accurately to complete the application process. This includes educational qualifications, category details, exam center preferences, etc.

Upload scanned images of your recent passport-sized photograph and signature as per the specified format and dimensions. Ensure that the images meet the required criteria to avoid any discrepancies.

Proceed to pay the application fees through the available payment modes. Follow the instructions to complete the payment process securely.