MHT CET 2024 BTech Registration Opens Tomorrow; Exam Dates Revealed

In a significant development for aspiring engineering students, the State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has announced the commencement of registration for MHT CET 2024. The online registration portal will go live tomorrow, allowing candidates to apply for BTech courses. To facilitate the application process, the Cell will release the official information bulletin along with the MHT CET application form 2024 on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Important Exam Dates:

MHT CET PCB Exams: April 16 to 24, 2024

MHT CET PCM Exam: April 25 to 30, 2024

Eligibility criteria include completion of Class 12 or candidates appearing in the Class 12 board exams in 2024. Those currently in Class 12 must submit their pass certificates upon clearing the Maharashtra MHT CET exams.

MHT CET Syllabus:

The question paper for MHT CET 2024 will be based on the curriculum of both Class 11 and 12 as prescribed by the Maharashtra State Education Board. The exam, spanning 180 minutes, will carry a total of 200 marks, with no negative marking.

Section-wise Distribution:

Physics: 10 questions from Class 11, 40 questions from Class 12

Chemistry: 10 questions from Class 11, 40 questions from Class 12

Mathematics: 10 questions from Class 11, 40 questions from Class 12

Biology: 10 questions each for Botany and Zoology from Class 12

Weightage Distribution:

Consistent with past trends, the examination will assign 20% weightage to Class 11 syllabus and 80% weightage to Class 12 syllabus from the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to visit the official website for detailed information and to complete their MHT CET 2024 registration before the deadline.