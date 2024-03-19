MHT CET 2024 Application Correction Process Starts Tomorrow at cetcell.mahace.org

Unsplash

The State Common Entrance Test Cell has introduced a correction window for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2024 application forms. This window will be open from March 20 to March 22, 2024, allowing registered candidates to rectify any errors in their submitted information. The official website, cetcell.mahace.org, will provide access to this correction facility.

The board emphasised the importance of making changes to the application by pointing out examples of errors made by applicants when they first submitted the form. Candidates are encouraged to promptly correct these mistakes using different methods, such as logging in online, calling, sending an email, or visiting the office in person.

The CET cell issued an official notification stating, "For the academic year 2024-25, common entrance examinations have been organized for admission to various degree and post-graduate courses through the State Common Entrance Examination Board. Candidates have completed the registration process for the MHT CET 2024 Common Entrance Test under Technical Education and Agricultural Education Department by paying the examination fee."

Date:

Application Correction Window start - March 20, 2024

Deadline to make revisions: March 22, 2024

Scheduled Exam Date: April 16-30, 2024

Candidates are advised to thoroughly review and, if necessary, update the following details in their application forms:

Candidate's Name

Date of Birth

Photograph

Sahou

Gender

Changing groups

Group Inclusion

The purpose of the correction process is to make the application process more efficient, making sure that candidates' information matches their educational goals. Applicants are advised to utilize this chance to guarantee a seamless and mistake-free application journey.