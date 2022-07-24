MHT CET 2022 admit card released at cetcell.mahacet.org

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has made the admit cards for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 available on the test's official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

For programs like LLB, a five-year integrated program, MCA, BPEd, MEd, and BEd-MEd three-year integrated program, among others, the MHCET admit card is issued. By inputting their login information, including their application number and password, users can get the MHT CET admit card for 2022.

The morning and lunch sessions of the MHCET 2022 exam are scheduled to run from August 2 to August 25. Candidates must arrive at the exam site with a printed copy of their MAH CET admission card and a valid photo ID.

Additionally, candidates must attach a passport-size photo to their admit card. Without the MHT CET admit card, candidates will not be permitted to take the MHCET 2022 exam.

MHCET 2022 admit card: How to download

Visit cetcell.mahacet.org, the MHCET website's main page. Select the MAH MBA, MMS CET 2022 Admit Card link. To log in, enter your application number and password. The MHCET 2022 admit card will show up on the screen. Print up or download the hall ticket in PDF format for your reference.

