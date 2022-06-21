MH CET law applications close tomorrow; learn how to apply

Tomorrow, June 22, 2022, the Maharashtra State CET Cell will close the registration window for the MH CET legislation 2022. Eligible candidates can register for the MH CET law at cetcell.mahcet.org. The MH CET law 2022 for 3-year LLB will be held in multiple shifts on August 3 and 4. The online version of the 5-year LLB CET test will be held on August 02, 2022.

The exam is conducted for admission to UG law courses. The colleges accepting MH CET Law scores have listed the following courses through the examination:

BBA LLB course BLS LLB course BA LLB course BSc. LLB course BCom LLB course LLB course

How to Apply for the 2022 MH CET LAW

Visit the official website of the Maharashtra CET law is cetcell.mahacet.org. Choose a course (3-year LLB or 5-year LLB) and fill out the registration form. An application number will be generated after the MH CET law candidate is registered. Use the MH CET law application number and password to log in. Fees for the MH CET law application 2022 must be submitted. In order of preference, choose any three exam centres.