MH CET Law 2026 Results Declared: Two Candidates Score Perfect 100 Percentile, Including Pune Topper And Haryana Student | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Monday announced the results of the five-year Bachelor of Laws (LLB) CET conducted for admissions to the 2026-27 academic year. Two candidates secured a perfect 100 percentile in the examination, including one student from Maharashtra and another from outside the state.

CAP Process to Begin Soon

The results have been made available through candidates' individual login portals. The CET Cell has also informed students that the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for admission to law colleges offering the five-year LLB programme will begin shortly.

The entrance examination was conducted on May 8, 2026, in two sessions through the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. A total of 37,140 candidates had registered for the examination, of whom 29,288 appeared, resulting in an overall attendance rate of 78.86 per cent.

Gender-Wise and Centre Breakdown

Among the candidates who appeared for the examination, 13,529 were male students, 15,757 were female students and two were transgender candidates. The examination was conducted at 120 centres spread across all 36 districts of Maharashtra.

According to the CET Cell, 26,362 candidates from Maharashtra and 2,926 candidates from other states appeared for the examination. Unlike previous years, no examination centres were established outside Maharashtra for the 2026 test.

Pune Girl and Haryana Boy Top

Among the top scorers, Spandana Vats from Pune emerged as the state topper by securing a perfect 100 percentile score. Siddharth Yadav from Rewari in Haryana also achieved 100 percentile, becoming the highest scorer among candidates from outside Maharashtra.

The category-wise toppers reflected strong performances across the state. In the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, Nilesh Narayan Tayde from Thane secured the highest percentile with 99.90. Dhanushree Gopal Surpam from Nagpur topped the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category with 99.67 percentile, while Shreyas Shekhar Shinde from Pune led the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category with 99.87 percentile.

More Category Toppers Listed

Other category toppers included Shlok Prafull Sorate from Nashik in the SBC category with 98.68 percentile, Hemant Gulabrao Shinde from Parbhani in the SEBC category with 99.23 percentile, and Gauri Suresh Suradkar from Buldhana in the DT/VJ category with 94.63 percentile. Tanishq Sameer Dandekar from Raigad topped the NT-1 category with 99.74 percentile, while Tejas Kailas Changulpaye from Ahilyanagar and Sarthak Sudhakar Mundhe from Dharashiv topped the NT-2 and NT-3 categories with 99.23 and 99.85 percentile respectively.

The CET Cell clarified that the results are declared in percentile scores rather than percentages. While percentage represents marks obtained out of the total marks, percentile indicates a candidate's relative performance compared to all other test-takers. The percentile system is used to prepare merit rankings for the admission process and is calculated through a standardised and scientifically validated method.

With the declaration of results, thousands of aspiring law students across Maharashtra are now expected to participate in the upcoming admission process for seats in five-year integrated law programmes offered by colleges across the state.