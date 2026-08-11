MH CET 5-Year LLB Counselling 2026 Schedule Revised; Registration Begins Today At llb5cap26.mahacet.org

MH CET 5-Year LLB Counselling 2026 Schedule Revised | AI Representative Image

MH CET 5-Year LLB Counselling 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has revised the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for admission to the 5-year LLB course in the academic year 2026-27.

According to the official website, the CAP process includes registration, document review, merit list publication, college option form completion, and subsequent seat allotment rounds.

Maharashtra LLB 5-Year CAP 2026: Revised Schedule

The Maharashtra State CET Cell has released the revised Centralised Admission Process (CAP) schedule for the LLB 5-Year Course for the academic year 2026-27. The key dates are:

CAP Round I

College Option Form Filling for Round I: August 5 to August 11, 2026

Round I seat allocation: August 17, 2026, at 5 PM

Reporting to allotted colleges and seeking admission: August 18 to August 21, 2026

Colleges to upload admitted candidates on the portal: August 22, 2026

Registration for unregistered CET-qualified candidates for Round III and the institutional level round: August 5 to September 5, 2026

CAP Round II

Display of vacant seats for Round II: August 22, 2026

College Option Form Filling for Round II: August 23 to August 26, 2026

Round II seat allocation: August 28, 2026, at 5 PM

Reporting to colleges and seeking admission: August 29 to September 1, 2026

Colleges to upload admitted candidates on the portal: September 2, 2026

CAP Round III

Registration for unregistered CET-qualified candidates for Round III and Institutional Level Round: August 5 to September 5, 2026

Display of vacant seats for Round III: September 3, 2026

Editing of CAP application form by already registered candidates and College Option Form Filling for all candidates: September 3 to September 5, 2026

E-Scrutiny of uploaded documents and application forms by the Expert Committee: September 3 to September 7, 2026

Display of Alphabetical Merit List for Round III: September 8, 2026

Resolving grievances related to the Alphabetical Merit List and editing/uploading documents, if required: September 9 and September 10, 2026

Publication of Final Merit List for Round III: September 16, 2026

Round III seat allocation: September 18, 2026, at 5 PM

Reporting to colleges and seeking admission: September 19 to September 23, 2026

Colleges to upload admitted candidates on the portal: September 24, 2026

Maharashtra LLB 5-Year CAP 2026: Revised Schedule: Option Entry

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has also extended the deadline for candidates to complete and submit the Option Form for CAP Round-I for the 5-year LLB courses in the academic year 2026–27. The new deadline is today, August 11, 2026, rather than the previous date of August 9, 2026.

The extension has been announced because several law colleges are still awaiting approval from the Bar Council of India (BCI) and affiliation with the appropriate universities. Colleges that have received the necessary approvals are being added to the list of institutions that candidates can choose from during CAP Round I.