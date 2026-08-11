MH CET 3-Year LLB Counselling 2026 Schedule Revised; Check Dates Here

Maharashtra CET Cell | File Photo

CET 3-Year LLB Counselling 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has revised the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) schedule for admission to the three-year LLB course for the academic year 2026-27. As per the official website, the CAP process includes registration, document scrutiny, merit list publication, college option form filling and subsequent seat allotment rounds.

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Maharashtra LLB 3-Year CAP 2026-27: Revised Schedule

The Maharashtra State CET Cell has released the revised Centralised Admission Process (CAP) schedule for the LLB 3-Year Course for the academic year 2026-27. The key dates are:

CAP Round 1

College option form filling: August 5 to August 11

Round 1 seat allocation: August 14 at 5 PM

Reporting to allotted colleges and admissions: August 17 to August 20

Colleges to upload admitted candidates: August 21

Registration for unregistered CET-qualified candidates for Round 3 and the institutional level Round: August 5 to September 5

CAP Round 2

Vacant seats displayed: August 21

College option form filling: August 22 to August 24

Round 2 seat allocation: August 27 at 5 PM

Reporting to colleges and admission: August 28 to September 1

Colleges to upload admitted candidates: September 2

CAP Round 3

Registration for unregistered CET-qualified candidates: August 5 to September 5

Vacant seats displayed: September 3

Application editing and college option form filling: September 3 to September 5

E-scrutiny by Expert Committee: September 3 to September 7

Alphabetical merit list: September 9

Grievance resolution and application/document editing: September 9 and 10

Final merit list: September 15

Round 3 seat allocation: September 17 at 5 PM

Reporting to colleges and admissions: September 18 to September 21

Colleges to upload admitted candidates: September 22

Maharashtra LLB 3-Year CAP Round 1 2026-27: Option Form

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the deadline for candidates to fill out and submit the Option Form for CAP Round-I for the three-year LLB courses in the academic year 2026-27. The revised deadline is today, August 11, 2026, rather than the previous deadline of August 9, 2026.

The extension has been announced as several law colleges are still obtaining approval from the Bar Council of India (BCI) and affiliation from the concerned universities. Colleges receiving the required approvals are being added to the list of institutions available to candidates while they exercise their preferences for CAP Round-I.