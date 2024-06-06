MH CET 5 Year LLB 2024 Answer Key OUT, Check How To Calculate Marks |

Today, June 6, the State CET Cell of Maharashtra released the answer key for the Common Entrance Test (MH CET) LLB 5 year 2024. On the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, candidates who took the entrance exam can get the MH CET 5-year LLB 2024 solution key.

Applicants may object to the MH CET LLB answer key 2024 if they are dissatisfied with it. The deadline for MH CET 5-year LLB 2024 answer key objections is June 8. The cost for each contested question in the 5-year LLB answer key on the MH CET is Rs 1,000. You have four options for paying the MH CET 5-year LLB 2024 answer key objection fee: debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.

Answer Key for MH CET 5-year LLB 2024: How to calculate marks?



-Each right response is worth one mark.

-No points are deducted for wrong responses.

-No points will be lost for questions that are not answered.

-To find the likely score, add up all of the marks.

How to raise objection?

-Go to auth.maharashtracet.org, the official website.

-Applicants must use the information to log in.

-Candidates need to decide which question they want to object to.

-Applicants must pay a 1000 rupee objection fee for each question.

-Objections can be submitted by candidates.

MH CET 2024

On May 18, the MH CET 5-year LLB 2024 exam was held. There was no deduction for wrong answers, and candidates were awarded one mark for each correct response.