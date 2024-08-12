MH CET 3 Year LLB 2024 Seat Allotment Results OUT; Check Here | MAH CET Cell

Today, August 12, the State CET Cell of Maharashtra released the seat allocation results for the three-year LLB 2024 counselling procedure through the Common Entrance Test (MH CET).



Through the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org, qualified candidates who took part in round 1 counselling can receive the MH CET 3-year LLB 2024 seat allotment result.



How to check?

The MH CET 3-year LLB seat allotment result 2024 can be downloaded by candidates using their login information, which includes their registration number and birthdate.



-Visit cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website.

-Click the admission 2024 link on the homepage.

-After being chosen, candidates will need to choose the course for which they want to check their seat assignment. Here, the student must choose the three-year LLB program.

-Enter your information and carefully review the list of assigned seats.

Required Documents:

-Passport size photo (JPG/JPEG format, 20KB to 50KB)

-Scanned signature (JPG/JPEG format, 10KB to 20KB)

-Class 10 mark sheet

-Class 12 mark sheet or equivalent

-Conversion Certificate for CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE, IB board candidates

-MAH-LLB 2024 CET scorecard

-Degree mark sheet (for 3-year LLB applicants)

-Copy of MH CET Law application form

-Domicile certificate, school leaving certificate mentioning the place of birth or birth certificate mentioning place of birth

MH CET LLB 2024

The exam was held from March 12 to March 13, and the MH CET LLB results were released on May 3. The second round's open seats will be announced on August 17 and the seat distribution results will be released on August 19. The institutional level round and round three will remain open until August 26.

