MET phase 2&3 applications close today; learn how to apply

The application form for MET 2022 can be found on the official website - manipal.edu.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 12:47 PM IST
Karnataka: The registrations of Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the Manipal Entrance Test(MET) conducted by the Manipal Academy of Higher Education(MAHE) will end today June 3, 2022. The application form for MET 2022 can be found on the official website - manipal.edu. According to the website, the registration dates will see no more extensions.

The MET 2022 phase 2 will be held for students seeking admission to the MAHE courses such as BTech, BPharm, PharmD, Integrated M.Sc. Mathematics and Computing, MSc Clinical Psychology, MA Media & Communication, MA Film Art & Film Making, PG Diploma Corporate Communication, M.Sc. Data Science.

Here is how to apply:

  1. Log on to the MAHE official website - manipal.edu.

  2. Click on the link MET 2022 registration present on the home page

  3. Use your credentials to log in and find the MET 2022 application form.

  4. Upload the mentioned documents and pay the fee in online mode using a credit/debit card, net banking or UPI.

  5. Verify and submit the MET 2022 application form

