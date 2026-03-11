 Meghalaya Board Postpones Two Class 12 Exams Amid West Garo Hills Clashes
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMeghalaya Board Postpones Two Class 12 Exams Amid West Garo Hills Clashes

Meghalaya Board Postpones Two Class 12 Exams Amid West Garo Hills Clashes

The Meghalaya Board of School Education has postponed the Class 12 Music and Anthropology exams in West Garo Hills after clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups over local council nominations. Two people were killed, curfew was imposed, and the Army was called in. Exams in other districts continue as scheduled, with rescheduled dates for the affected papers to be announced.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, March 11, 2026, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
Meghalaya Board Postpones Two Class 12 Exams Amid West Garo Hills Clashes | File Pic (Representative Image)

Shillong: The Meghalaya Board of School Education has postponed two of its class 12 exams in the West Garo Hills district, where clashes broke out between tribal and non-tribal groups over the nomination process for local council polls, an official said.

The music and anthropology papers of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC), scheduled for March 11 and 12, were postponed, he said.

The examinations in the remaining districts of the state will continue as per schedule.

Read Also
Viral Video Shows Police Lathi-Charging Students Inside Hyderabad Hostel
article-image

"The HSSLC examinations, scheduled for March 11 (Music) and March 12 (Anthropology), stand cancelled for West Garo Hills only. The same shall be rescheduled for some other dates to be notified later," Meghalaya Board of School Education's Director Accreditation and Controller of Examinations TR Laloo said.

Over 29,000 students are appearing for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination conducted by the board this year.

The decision to defer the examinations in the district came as curfew was imposed amid a volatile situation in parts of the district, following incidents of violence.

The precautionary measures were taken to ensure the safety of students and examination staff, Laloo said.

Two persons were killed in police firing on Tuesday during clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups over the nomination process for local council polls in the district, prompting the government to impose curfew and call in the Army, another official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on