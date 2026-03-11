Meghalaya Board Postpones Two Class 12 Exams Amid West Garo Hills Clashes | File Pic (Representative Image)

Shillong: The Meghalaya Board of School Education has postponed two of its class 12 exams in the West Garo Hills district, where clashes broke out between tribal and non-tribal groups over the nomination process for local council polls, an official said.

The music and anthropology papers of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC), scheduled for March 11 and 12, were postponed, he said.

The examinations in the remaining districts of the state will continue as per schedule.

"The HSSLC examinations, scheduled for March 11 (Music) and March 12 (Anthropology), stand cancelled for West Garo Hills only. The same shall be rescheduled for some other dates to be notified later," Meghalaya Board of School Education's Director Accreditation and Controller of Examinations TR Laloo said.

Over 29,000 students are appearing for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination conducted by the board this year.

The decision to defer the examinations in the district came as curfew was imposed amid a volatile situation in parts of the district, following incidents of violence.

The precautionary measures were taken to ensure the safety of students and examination staff, Laloo said.

Two persons were killed in police firing on Tuesday during clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups over the nomination process for local council polls in the district, prompting the government to impose curfew and call in the Army, another official said.

