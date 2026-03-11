Viral Video Shows Police Lathi-Charging Students Inside Hyderabad Hostel

Hyderabad: In a viral video, a few hostel students were allegedly lathi-charged inside their hostel by a constable of Pet Basheerabad Police Station in Hyderabad late on Monday night, March 9, following their argument with the hostel cook and an altercation with the police.

As per the Siasat report, Pet Basheerabad Station House Officer (SHO) K Vijaya Vardhan said, when asked about the incident, that the students allegedly had an argument with the hostel’s cook, Manjula, and used foul language against her.

In Maisammaguda (Pet Basheerabad PS limits),police allegedly entered hostel rooms & lathi-charged students indiscriminately after a dispute with a drunken security guard. Several students were injured.



When Manjula approached the police outside the hostel to report the incident, the students allegedly pelted stones at the police and threw sand, injuring one officer on his hand, according to the SHO. A case has been filed against the students for obstructing officials from carrying out their duties. However, no action was taken against the constable depicted in the video.

However, the Deccan Chronicle reported that tensions rose in Maisammaguda during celebrations following India's World Cup victory. According to the report, around 11 p.m., nearly 7,000-8,000 people had gathered on the roads, and some of them allegedly stopped a DCM vehicle and climbed aboard, causing traffic delays.

When police arrived to disperse the crowd, officers were reportedly pelted with stones, forcing them to clear the area. Several people allegedly ran into a nearby hostel during the chaos, worsening the situation. The report also stated that some people allegedly misbehaved with the hostel's female warden, resulting in a complaint and the detention of several people.