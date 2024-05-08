Meghalaya Class 12 Board Exams: MBOSE HSSLC Result OUT For Science & Commerce; Full Details Inside

Meghalaya Board Class 12: MBOSE HSSLC Result OUT For Science & Commerce; Full Details Inside | Representational Pic

The Meghalaya Class 12 science and commerce stream results were released today by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE).

More than 5,000 students are reportedly waiting for the MBOSE Class 12th results 2024. The date of the MBOSE 12th arts result has not yet been revealed, however is expected to be released shortly.

Meghalaya Board Class 12 marksheet



The Meghalaya Class 12th mark sheet will have the following information: the student's name, roll number, school name, parent's and mother's names, the division, result, qualifying status, and the marks they received in each subject. The individual schools will distribute the original grade sheet.

Megresults.nic.in and mbose.in, the official websites, will provide the Meghalaya 12th results and scores for students who took the Class 12 board exams in 2024.

Pass Percentage in Commerce and Science streams



3,635 candidates appeared in the science stream and 2,383 in the commerce stream last year, with the corresponding total pass percentages in science and commerce being 78.84% and 79.31%.

A pass percentage of 85.24% was achieved by 3,210 out of the 3,811 students that took the science stream exam. 80.26% of students in the commerce stream passed, accounting for 1,935 out of 2,441 total.



How to check Meghalaya 12th results via SMS?



-Regarding the 2024 MBOSE science class 12 result, type:

-56263 is the roll number for MBOSE12S.

-Regarding the MBOSE 2024 Class 12 Commerce outcome, type:

-56263 is the roll number for MBOSE12C.

Meghalaya Class 12 Board exam

Students can visit the official websites, megresults.nic.in or mbose.in, to view and download their results. In the result login window, they will have to enter their roll number. This year's MBOSE HSSLC exams were held from March 1 to March 27. There will be a subsequent announcement regarding the arts stream results.