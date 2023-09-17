Meet Indian Army's Major Payal Chhabra; First Woman Surgeon To Join Para Special Forces

Major Payal Chhabra; First Woman Surgeon To Join Para Special Forces | Twitter

Major Dr Payal Chhabra, a surgeon serving in the Indian Army on Thursday become the first woman surgeon to join the elite Para Special Forces. Payal, a resident of Jind district in Haryana was awarded the Maroon Beret at a ceremony held at the Paratroopers Training School in Agra on Thursday evening.

Her proud father, Dr Rajender Chhabra while showering praises for her said that she has the distinction of becoming a commando by passing the trained para probation while working as a doctor in the armed forces.

Her education background:

Major Chhabra received completed her MBBS degree and did MS in surgery. In 20202 After completing her education, she became a senior resident doctor at the surgery department of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College in Haryana's Karnal.

Dr. Chhabra is serving as a specialist surgeon at the Army Hospital in Ladakh, before that she was posted at the Army Hospital in Khardungla.

The surgeon was first posted as captain in Ambala's Army Hospital in January 2021. Payal's family said that her strong will to serve the nation is the reason she has achieved this. She even rejected many offers from renowned multi-specialist hospitals across the country and abroad just to join the forces.

Tough Process to become a Para Commando in Indian Army

It was tough and daunting task for Major Payal to undergo intense training at Agra's Air Force Training Schoo. To join Para SF, the most important thing for a soldier is to have a high level of physical and mental fitness.

Payal told that her journey to become a para commando was not easy. She used to start her training as early as three or four in the morning. The commando training also consists of 40 kilometers run with weight which ranges from 20 to 65 kg.

