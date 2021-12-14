FPJ-Ed l Meet Dr. Neena Gupta, ISI Kolkata professor who won Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians, 2021

Dr Neena Gupta, a mathematician and a professor from The Indian Statistical Insitute(ISI), Kolkata, has recently won the Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians, 2021.

Awarded with the 2021 DST-ICTP-IMU Ramanujan Prize for young mathematicians from developing countries by the International Centre for Theoretical Physics in Italy, Prof. Gupta has become the fourth Indian to win the award.

This award is presented annually by the International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) to eminent mathematicians under 45 years of age on 31 December. Sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, Gupta won this award for her commendable research on algebraic geometry and commutative algebra.

According to a statement by the Union Ministry of Science, Gupta is the third woman to be awarded the Ramanujan prize.

Several eminent mathematicians from around the world commented that Gupta's work "demonstrates impressive algebraic skill and inventiveness."

She has also won Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar award (2019) in the category of mathematical sciences, the highest honour in India in the field of science and technology.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 08:09 PM IST