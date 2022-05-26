Meet Arup Mukherjee, Kolkata traffic cop who donated his entire salary to help run residential school in Purulia

ANI

West Bengal: A Traffic Police Constable has donated his entire salary and taken a loan to help run a residential school in Purulia district.

The school is opened up for children of the Sabar Tribe who are still considered to be untouchables. There are 126 students studying in the school as of date and the villages nearby educate the students for free.

ANI

“They should be given govt jobs,” said Arup Mukherjee, who works as a constable with the Kolkata Traffic Police.

ANI

Read Also A vegetable vendor's daughter clears the Civil Judge Exam