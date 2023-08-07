 Medical Student's Love For Selfie Leads to Fatal Fall Into Sahastradhara
PTIUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
Swati Jain, a first-year MBBS student at a medical college in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, went to Sahastradhara with a friend on Sunday | Representative pic

Dehradun: A 20-year-old medical student died after falling into the Sahastradhara in Uttarakhand while taking a selfie, police said on Monday.

Swati Jain, a first-year MBBS student at a medical college in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, went with a friend on Sunday to Sahastradhara, popular tourist spot of natural spring on the outskirts of Dehradun.

After bathing in the water, Jain climbed a rock and started taking selfies when she slipped and fell into the spring, Rajpur SHO Jitendra Chauhan said.

She was swept away by the strong currents of the spring, which was in spate following heavy rain, the officer said.

Police and State Disaster Response Force personnel rushed to the spot and pulled Jain out around two kilometres from where she had slipped, he added.

Jain, who was unconscious, was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead. Her body was handed over to her parents after a post-mortem on Monday, Chauhan said.

Her parents live in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district.

article-image

