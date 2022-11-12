Medical, engineering courses to go in Tamil medium: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah |

Chennai: In support of medical and engineering education in the mother tongue, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the Tamil Nadu government's decision to launch such programmes was a significant contribution to the language.

Speaking at India Cements Ltd's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Shah stated that medical and engineering education should be in Tamil, and that the state government should initiate this project.

Home Minister Shah stated that students will be able to study better in their mother tongue and will also be able to conduct research and development (R&D) in their native language.

Listing out various projects like the defence corridor, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focusing on Tamil Nadu and added that the tax devolution to the state and central grants has gone up several fold during the past eight years. Shah also added that Tamil is one of the oldest languages and the whole country is proud of it.