 Medical College Admission Fraud Case: Four Persons Booked In J&K For Cheating
Medical College Admission Fraud Case: Four Persons Booked In J&K For Cheating

The Crime Branch Kashmir’s Economic Offences Wing booked four persons in a medical college admission fraud case. The accused allegedly collected lakhs for securing admission in a Bangladesh college but deposited only $8,000. A chargesheet has been filed before a Srinagar court.

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 02:21 PM IST
article-image
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch Kashmir has booked four persons for cheating and criminal conspiracy after they were allegedly found involved in a medical college admission fraud case, officials said on Friday. | Representational image

Srinagar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch Kashmir has booked four persons for cheating and criminal conspiracy after they were allegedly found involved in a medical college admission fraud case, officials said on Friday.

The case involves fraud in admissions to a medical college in Bangladesh.

The EOW has submitted a chargesheet before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, the officials said.

The complainant alleged that he was introduced by his relative, Peerzada Aabid to Syed Wasim, who is the proprietor of M/s Europe Consultancy Centre.

article-image

The duo assured facilitation of admission of the complainant's son in a medical college in Bangladesh, the officials said.

The complainant was further introduced to Syed Suhail Aijaz and Zaigam Khan, the owners of Overseas Consultancy.

"On their assurances, the complainant paid lakhs of rupees as fee to be deposited with Park View Medical College," the officials added.

They said the investigation revealed that the accused persons fraudulently obtained lakhs of sums, but deposited only USD 8,000 (approximately Rs 6.04 lakh as per 2021 exchange rates) with the college.

article-image

Due to non-payment of the remaining amount, the student was asked to leave the institution, the officials said.

On the basis of bank records, official communication from the medical college and statements recorded during investigation, the allegations against all four accused stands substantiated, the officials said.

