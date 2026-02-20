ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result December 2025 To Be Announced On February 25 At 11 AM & 2 PM; Step-By-Step Guide To Check Result

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result December 2025 | Canva

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result December 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will announce the ICSI CS results for the CS Executive and CS Professional exams on icsi.edu in December 2025. The download link for CS December 2025 will be available on February 25, 2026. Examinees will be able to download their results online by entering their ICSI login information.

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result December 2025: Important date and time

Exam Dates: December 22 to December 29, 2025 (Offline Mode)

Result Date: February 25, 2026

CS Professional Exam Result: 11:00 AM

CS Executive Exam Result: 2:00 PM

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result December 2025: Steps to check the result

When the PDF is available, candidates can download it by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

Step 2: Choose the tab labelled “Check CS Executive Result December 2025” or “Check CS Professional Result December 2025.”

Step 3: Type in your ICSI login credentials.

Step 4: The screen will display the ICSI CS Dec 2025 scorecard.

Step 5: Download or save the results.

What is ICSI CS Executive, Professional?

In India, the Company Secretaries (CS) exam, administered by ICSI, is a highly sought-after professional credential. The three tiers of its design are Foundation, Executive, and Professional. The purpose of these stages is to get applicants ready for the role of Company Secretary, a key compliance and legal counsel in business enterprises.

