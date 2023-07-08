MBBS Student Found Hanging at Adani Institute of Medical Sciences | IANS

A second-year female MBBS student was found hanging in her hostel room at the Gujarat Adani Institute of Medical Sciences (GAIMS) in Bhuj. The deceased, identified as Devangi Patel, a native of Ahmedabad, is suspected to have committed suicide.

The reason behind Patel taking the extreme step remains unknown, and the police have launched a probe to ascertain the cause. She reportedly committed suicide on Wednesday.

Post the completion of her final rites, the police will interrogate Patel's family members in connection with the case. As a part of their preliminary investigation, the police have also begun recording the statements of Patel's classmates, friends, and faculty members of the institute.

The police suspect that Patel ended her life sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. She was admitted to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead at 1:09 p.m.

According to the B-division police, Patel stayed on the first floor of the girls' hostel. A faculty member, who was on a routine check, found it unusual that Patel's room was locked from inside during class hours. Upon receiving no response after knocking on the door, the faculty member broke the window only to find Patel hanging from the ceiling fan.

Gujarat Adani Institute of Medical Sciences is a self-financed medical college-cum multi-speciality hospital established by the Gujarat government and Adani Foundation in Bhuj.