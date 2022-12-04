e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMBBS student found dead in UP college, family says 'tortured by administration'

MBBS student found dead in UP college, family says 'tortured by administration'

The staff broke open the door and found Shankhwar, a first-year MBBS student, hanging from the ceiling, he said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 04, 2022, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |
Follow us on

Firozabad: A 21-year-old student allegedly died by suicide at a medical college in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred at Autonomous State Medical College. The student was identified as Shailendra Shankhwar, a resident of Kaushalya Nagar under Uttar police station area of the city, they said.

Shankhwar had an exam on Saturday. After he did not reach the examination hall, the college staff went to his hostel room to check on him and found it locked from inside, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sarvesh Kumar Mishra said.

The staff broke open the door and found Shankhwar, a first-year MBBS student, hanging from the ceiling, he said.

Read Also
UP: Nursing student found hanging at home, body sent for postmortem
article-image

He was immediately rushed to the district hospital, where he died. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the ASP said.

The student's father has lodged a complaint alleging that his son was being "tortured" by the college administration, the police said.

A case has been registered in the matter on the basis of the complaint, they said.

District Magistrate Ravi Ranjan told PTI that an inquiry committee will be set up and the post-mortem examination will be conducted by a panel of doctors.

After learning about the suicide, other students blocked the highway in front of the Firozabad district hospital for nearly four hours, demanding action against the college principal and the hostel warden.

Police officials managed to persuade the students to clear the highway.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maha: 4-year-old dies as school compound wall's marble slab falls on him

Maha: 4-year-old dies as school compound wall's marble slab falls on him

IIM CAT 2022: Objection window to shut today at iimcat.ac.in; know details here

IIM CAT 2022: Objection window to shut today at iimcat.ac.in; know details here

CBSE datesheet 2023 to be released soon; here's how to download

CBSE datesheet 2023 to be released soon; here's how to download

Mumbai: TISS organizes fellowship programme 'Rachana' for aspiring teachers

Mumbai: TISS organizes fellowship programme 'Rachana' for aspiring teachers

CLAT 2023: Admit card to be released on Dec 6; here's how to download

CLAT 2023: Admit card to be released on Dec 6; here's how to download