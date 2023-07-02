MAT CET 2023 Counselling: Registration For 3-year LLP CAP Ends Tomorrow

This is application for Outside Maharashtra State (OMS) candidates and Maharashtra State (M S). |

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will close its registration process tomorrow (July 3) for the MAH LLB-3 year centralised admission process (CAP). This is application for Outside Maharashtra State (OMS) candidates and Maharashtra State (M S). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for MAH 3 year LLB counselling 2023 by going on the official website - llb3cap23.mahacet.org.

Given that, several candidates who fall under Non-Resident Indian (NRI), Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), Person of Indian Origin (PIO), Foreign Nationals and Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries (CIWGC) can apply till July 11.

Process for MAH CET Law Counselling 2023 CAP:

1. Registration: Candidates who qualify for the MH CET Law entrance exam are required to register for the counseling process on the official website.

2. Document Verification: After registration, candidates need to verify their documents. Candidates need to have all the necessary documents required for verification.

3. Merit List: The authorities will release a merit list based on the candidate's entrance exam score and category. Candidates will be called for the counseling process based on their merit rank.

4. Option Filling: During the counseling process, candidates need to fill their preferred choices of law colleges and courses. Candidates should carefully select the options based on their preferences.

5. Seat Allotment: The seat allotment is done based on the candidate's merit rank, category, and availability of seats. The allotment result will be published on the official website.

6. Reporting to Allotted College: Candidates who are allotted seats must report to the respective college within the specified timeframe. They need to complete the admission formalities and pay the required fees.