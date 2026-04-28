 Massive Student Protest Erupts At Jamia Over RSS-Linked Event, Heavy Police Deployed | VIDEO
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Massive Student Protest Erupts At Jamia Over RSS-Linked Event, Heavy Police Deployed | VIDEO

Scores of students at Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday staged a protest against an RSS-linked programme, prompting heavy Delhi Police deployment outside campus. The event, reportedly in the engineering department and part of 'Yuva Kumbh' marking 100 years of RSS, was opposed by SFI, which called it a provocation and demanded its cancellation, citing safety concerns.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, April 28, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
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Massive Student Protest Erupts At Jamia Over RSS-Linked Event, Heavy Police Deployed |

New Delhi: Scores of students on Tuesday staged a protest at Jamia Millia Islamia against an event linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), prompting heavy security deployment outside the campus.

Personnel from the Delhi Police were stationed at key entry points as students gathered to oppose the programme reportedly organised within the university's engineering department.

University authorities have not yet issued an official response on the matter. Protesters raised slogans and demanded the cancellation of the event, calling it inappropriate for a central university campus.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) unit at Jamia strongly objected to the programme, which is said to be part of 'Yuva Kumbh' marking 100 years of the RSS.

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In a statement, the student body on Monday alleged that granting permission for the event was a "direct provocation" and raised concerns over the safety and dignity of minority students.

Condemning the administration's decision, the SFI demanded immediate withdrawal of permission for the programme.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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