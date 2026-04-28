Massive Student Protest Erupts At Jamia Over RSS-Linked Event, Heavy Police Deployed | VIDEO

Massive Student Protest Erupts At Jamia Over RSS-Linked Event, Heavy Police Deployed |

New Delhi: Scores of students on Tuesday staged a protest at Jamia Millia Islamia against an event linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), prompting heavy security deployment outside the campus.

Personnel from the Delhi Police were stationed at key entry points as students gathered to oppose the programme reportedly organised within the university's engineering department.

University authorities have not yet issued an official response on the matter. Protesters raised slogans and demanded the cancellation of the event, calling it inappropriate for a central university campus.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A protest broke out at the Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday after scores of students opposed a programme marking the 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).



More than 50 students, largely from the All India Students' Association (AISA), Students Federation of India… pic.twitter.com/kfEyoH57WI — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 28, 2026

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) unit at Jamia strongly objected to the programme, which is said to be part of 'Yuva Kumbh' marking 100 years of the RSS.

Also Watch:

In a statement, the student body on Monday alleged that granting permission for the event was a "direct provocation" and raised concerns over the safety and dignity of minority students.

Condemning the administration's decision, the SFI demanded immediate withdrawal of permission for the programme.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)