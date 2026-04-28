Telangana SSC Result 2026 To Be Declared Tomorrow At 2 PM; BSE Class 10 Students Can Check On results.bse.telangana.gov.in

Telangana SSC Result 2026: The Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations has released the date and time of the TS SSC Result 2026. On April 29 at 2:00 PM, the BSE Telangana Class 10th results will be announced. Candidates from all over the state who took the Class 10 board exam can view the results at bse.telangana.gov.in, the BSE Telangana official website. Additionally, the TS SSC results will be accessible at results.bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org.

The Godavari Auditorium, Ground Floor, SCERT Campus, across from LB Stadium in Basheerbagh, Hyderabad, will host the announcement of the SSC results. K. Keshava Rao, an advisor to the Telangana government, will announce the results. The session will feature Dr. E. Naveen Nicolas, IAS, Director of School Education, and Dr. Yogita Rana, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government.

To view the BSE Telangana 10th results on the official websites, students must enter their board exam roll numbers.

Telangana SSC Result 2026: Exam date and time

The SSC public exam, also known as the Class 10 board exam, ran from March 14 to April 16, 2026. The exam was place in a single shift, from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Telangana SSC Result 2026: Sites to check the result

Students can check their results online at official websites

results.bsetelangana.org

results.bse.telangana.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in

schooledu.telangana.gov.in

Telangana SSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to bse.telangana.gov.in, the official BSE Telangana website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the TS SSC Result 2026 link.

Step 3: Candidates will need to input their login information on a new page.

Step 4: Your result will appear after you click submit.

Step 5: Download the page and review the outcome.

Step 6: Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

Telangana SSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Whatsapp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Save the number 8096958096 in your contacts.

Step 3: Start a chat and send Hi to the number.

Step 4: Follow the instructions sent by the MeeSeva WhatsApp service.

Step 5: Enter the required details such as your hall ticket number.

Step 6: Your TS SSC Result 2026 will be shared on WhatsApp.