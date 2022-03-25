Mask off: Parents worry over children wearing masks for longer time in schools

Parents in Mumbai are planning to urge the authorities to excuse their children from wearing masks in schools. They argue that while the kids are aware of its benefits, it is difficult to get them to adhere to the restrictions.

While the BMC says the masks are not a compulsion for pre-primary, students from grades one and above are required to wear it according to the SOPs issued by the Education Department. Schools in the city have mandated mask-wearing during school hours to ensure that Covid protocols are followed, but parents believe that children are perturbed, and missing out on the emotional and facial skills of expressing themselves. A parent of a four-year kid from Mumbai, Nikhil Chib said, "It's very uncomfortable for kids to wear masks for a long time, it should not be mandatory, and along with that physical activities should be provided where kids can get a chance to build on social and cognitive development, where they can take their masks off for at least that time."

On the other hand, health officials like those from the Paediatric Task Force believe that emotional and social development should not be an option considered now for not mandating masks.

Dr. Suhas Prabhu, Chairperson of the Paediatric Task Force stated, "Yes, children are lacking in social skills and facial expression, but this isn't as important as allowing them to interact and participate in physical activities and attending schools. Masks cannot be removed solely based on an argument."

Nearly a month ago, children have started school after a two-year-long break, and some parents believe that they must wait a little longer and be patient before the mask mandates for the children are lifted. "Kids have a natural ability to adapt to changes, and they have accepted that wearing a mask keeps them safe, and guess what, they are more cautious than adults," said Saloni Shah, a parent from Mumbai. "A normal cloth mask for kids isn’t proven unsuitable, and it’s best in the interest of our kids to wear it to schools for a couple of months more, to protect them from a covid outbreak in the school," she added.

Whereas many schools in Mumbai adhere to the guidelines that do not require masks for younger students. Jyoti Vakharia, Principal of Mumbai Public School, ICSE said, "We have not made it mandatory, and approximately 80% of parents are willing to send their children with masks on. It is entirely up to them whether or not to do so."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 08:07 PM IST