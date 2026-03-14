Marathi Language Made Mandatory In All Maharashtra Schools; Non-Compliance May Lead To Derecognition | File Pic (Representative image)

Mumbai: It is legally binding for all schools, irrespective of their board affiliations (CBSE, ICSE, IB or Cambridge), to teach the Marathi language. Any failure in this regard will invite action, and their recognition can be revoked, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse told the State Assembly on Friday.

Teaching Marathi is mandatory from Classes 1 to 10, and the government will conduct an inquiry if any complaint is received about schools not teaching the language, the minister said during question hour. The question by Harun Khan (Shiv Sena UBT) was supported by other members on the Opposition benches.

Amit Deshmukh (Congress) said that despite the state law, many schools are not teaching Marathi. He asked why the law was not being implemented. Bhuse said the government would conduct inspections of schools to verify the facts and would take strict action if any institution was found failing to adhere to the state law enacted and notified in 2020.

The teaching of Marathi is compulsory even for schools following international curricula, though they can offer it as a second or third language. Schools that are not teaching Marathi may be allowed to comply with the state law before action is initiated, Bhuse added. He also appealed to legislators to inform the government if they come across any school flouting the norm so that appropriate action can be taken.