 Manoj Soni becomes new chairman of UPSC, Previously held position of VC for 3 terms
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationManoj Soni becomes new chairman of UPSC, Previously held position of VC for 3 terms

Manoj Soni becomes new chairman of UPSC, Previously held position of VC for 3 terms

Dr. Manoj Soni was the youngest vice chancellor in the history of both India and the MSU when he joined the MSU of Baroda.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
UPSC's new Chairman | ANI

New Delhi: Dr Manoj Soni took the Oath as the Chairman of Union Public Service Commission on May 16th.

The Oath was administered by Smt. Smita Nagaraj, senior most Member of the Commission.

The new UPSC chairman previously held the position of Vice-Chancellor for three terms.

These include two consecutive terms as the vice chancellor of the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University (BAOU), Gujarat, and a term as the vice chancellor of the Maharaja Sayajirao University ( MSU) of Baroda.

Dr. Manoj Soni was the youngest vice chancellor in the history of both India and the MSU when he joined the MSU of Baroda.

Read Also
UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: Manipur students can change exam city centre
article-image

Prior to joining UPSC, Dr Soni studied Political Science with specialization in International Relation Studies and earned doctorate in “ Post-Cold War International Systemic Transition and Indo-US Relations” from Sardar Patel University.

He served a total of three terms as Vice-Chancellor of the M.S. University of Baroda (one term) and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Gujarat for two terms.

He has been the youngest-ever Vice Chancellor in independent India. Dr Soni has earned a number of recognitions and awards and has significant publications to his credit. 

Dr Manoj Soni joined the Commission as Member on 28.06.2017 and was later on appointed to perform the duties of the post of Chairman, UPSC under Article 316 (A) of the Constitution of India w.e.f. 05.04.2022.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manoj Soni becomes new chairman of UPSC, Previously held position of VC for 3 terms

Manoj Soni becomes new chairman of UPSC, Previously held position of VC for 3 terms

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2023 to begin on May 20; No First Come First Serve Rounds this year

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2023 to begin on May 20; No First Come First Serve Rounds this year

Pune: FTII Students on indefinite hunger strike due to expulsion of batchmate

Pune: FTII Students on indefinite hunger strike due to expulsion of batchmate

Srijan 2023: SSVAP's annual exhibition of student photography and filmmaking kicks off in Pune

Srijan 2023: SSVAP's annual exhibition of student photography and filmmaking kicks off in Pune

Top 10 universities in India in 2023, according to global rankings

Top 10 universities in India in 2023, according to global rankings