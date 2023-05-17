Manoj Soni becomes new chairman of UPSC, Previously held position of VC for 3 terms

UPSC's new Chairman | ANI

New Delhi: Dr Manoj Soni took the Oath as the Chairman of Union Public Service Commission on May 16th.

The Oath was administered by Smt. Smita Nagaraj, senior most Member of the Commission.

The new UPSC chairman previously held the position of Vice-Chancellor for three terms.

These include two consecutive terms as the vice chancellor of the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University (BAOU), Gujarat, and a term as the vice chancellor of the Maharaja Sayajirao University ( MSU) of Baroda.

Dr. Manoj Soni was the youngest vice chancellor in the history of both India and the MSU when he joined the MSU of Baroda.

Prior to joining UPSC, Dr Soni studied Political Science with specialization in International Relation Studies and earned doctorate in “ Post-Cold War International Systemic Transition and Indo-US Relations” from Sardar Patel University.

Dr Manoj Soni joined the Commission as Member on 28.06.2017 and was later on appointed to perform the duties of the post of Chairman, UPSC under Article 316 (A) of the Constitution of India w.e.f. 05.04.2022.