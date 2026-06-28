Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Highlights AI Innovations At Nalanda, Central Sanskrit University | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that as rapid technological advancements and artificial intelligence continue to transform the world, it has become equally important to preserve human creativity and remain connected to India’s civilisational roots while embracing innovation.

Addressing the nation during the 135th episode of his monthly radio programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister said the present era is witnessing unprecedented technological progress, making it essential to strike a balance between modern developments and traditional knowledge systems.

“This is the age of technology. New research is taking place every day. Ever new AI innovations are coming up. In such times, a crucial question arises: how can we preserve people's creativity? How do we remain connected to our roots while advancing with new technology?” PM Modi said.

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He mentioned that the Nalanda University has found a solution to these questions.

"Our Nalanda University, dating back thousands of years, is now shaping India's destiny in a new avatar. Two years ago, I had the opportunity to dedicate the new campus of Nalanda University to the people. Nalanda University has revived our ancient tradition of Shaastraarth, i.e. intellectual discourse," he said.

The Prime Minister said that Shaastraarth is not merely a medium for expressing one's views; it is a "disciplined process of dialogue, debate, and deep contemplation".

"It requires articulating one's position backed by logic and facts - areas demanding mastery. This process also teaches us to listen to and understand the views of others with patience. I am pleased that Nalanda University has incorporated this into its convocation ceremony. Nearly half of the participating students came from other countries," he said.

"This effort to bridge an ancient tradition with contemporary times is highly commendable. I extend my heartiest congratulations to Nalanda University for this initiative. I would also urge other universities across the country to consider similar initiatives," PM Modi added.

Another significant effort that the Prime Minister highlighted was a way to prepare the youth for new technology while keeping them rooted in their heritage.

"The Central Sanskrit University in Delhi is launching a B.Tech program in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. This marks a crucial step towards integrating modern technology with India's traditional knowledge. It will facilitate the development of new AI tools for Indian languages and accelerate the digitisation and preservation of our ancient texts and manuscripts. I convey my best wishes to the Central Sanskrit University for this endeavour," he added.

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