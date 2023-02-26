e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationManipur: Denied extra time, Class 12 students vandalise school building amid board exams

Manipur: Denied extra time, Class 12 students vandalise school building amid board exams

A female teacher and 15 students fainted amid the chaos, said the official, adding that they were taken to the community health centre for treatment. A total of 405 students were appearing for the examination at the centre, which was held by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM).

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
A police complaint has been lodged against eight students, who were "actively involved" in the violence. | File
Follow us on

Imphal: Class 12 students appearing for the state board examinations vandalised a school building in Manipur's Thoubal district on Saturday after they were refused extra time for the Manipuri paper, officials said.

The incident happened at ACME Higher Secondary School in Yairipok. With five minutes of writing time left for the Manipuri examination, students started demanding for extra time said an official.

Read Also
COHSEM Manipur class 12 board exam starts today; 36,717 students appear for HSE
article-image

"As the bell rang, several students resorted to violence, demanding extra time over various reasons. Stones were hurled and school property, including computers and furniture, were vandalised," he said.

A female teacher and 15 students fainted amid the chaos, said the official, adding that they were taken to the community health centre for treatment.

A total of 405 students were appearing for the examination at the centre, which was held by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM).

A police complaint has been lodged against eight students, who were "actively involved" in the violence.

Read Also
India now a major market for boarding schools across Switzerland
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Manipur: Denied extra time, Class 12 students vandalise school building amid board exams

Manipur: Denied extra time, Class 12 students vandalise school building amid board exams

ICSE board exam 2023: Class 10 exams to begin tomorrow; guidelines, exam checklist here

ICSE board exam 2023: Class 10 exams to begin tomorrow; guidelines, exam checklist here

25 lakh opportunities posted on National Internship Portal: PM Modi

25 lakh opportunities posted on National Internship Portal: PM Modi

India now a major market for boarding schools across Switzerland

India now a major market for boarding schools across Switzerland

West Bengal: 8 months after arrest, Partha Chatterjee steps down as president of top management...

West Bengal: 8 months after arrest, Partha Chatterjee steps down as president of top management...