Manipur: Denied extra time, Class 12 students vandalise school building amid board exams

A police complaint has been lodged against eight students, who were "actively involved" in the violence. | File

Imphal: Class 12 students appearing for the state board examinations vandalised a school building in Manipur's Thoubal district on Saturday after they were refused extra time for the Manipuri paper, officials said.

The incident happened at ACME Higher Secondary School in Yairipok. With five minutes of writing time left for the Manipuri examination, students started demanding for extra time said an official.

"As the bell rang, several students resorted to violence, demanding extra time over various reasons. Stones were hurled and school property, including computers and furniture, were vandalised," he said.

A female teacher and 15 students fainted amid the chaos, said the official, adding that they were taken to the community health centre for treatment.

A total of 405 students were appearing for the examination at the centre, which was held by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM).

A police complaint has been lodged against eight students, who were "actively involved" in the violence.

Read Also India now a major market for boarding schools across Switzerland