Manipur HSLC Class 10 Result OUT, 93.03% Students Declared Pass |

Manipur HSLC Result 2024 was released by the Board of Secondary Education Manipur on May 27, 2024. The BSEM Class 10th results are available on the organization's official website, bsem.nic.in, for candidates who took the Class 10 board exam in the state. The Manipur Result website, manresults.nic.in, will also have the result link accessible.

Pass Percentage

The overall pass rate for this year is 93.03%. The passing percentages for girls and boys are 93.000% and 93.77%, respectively.

With a pass rate of 99.04%, Thoubal district has the highest, while Jiribam district has the lowest—50.74%.



In government schools, the pass rate is 84.34%; in private schools, it is 95.93%; in aided schools, it is 92.745%.

How to check results via website?



-Go to manresults.nic.in, the Manipur Result official website.

-Select the link labelled Manipur HSLC Result 2024 that appears on the homepage.

-After entering your login information, click "Submit."

-The outcome will appear on the screen.

-Examine the outcome and save the document.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Scrutiny Exams

Candidates who are not happy with their results can ask for scrutiny by paying Rs 2,100, which is a non-refundable cost, for each subject. Only those who failed a single subject are eligible to take the compartment exams. Each student will pay Rs 2,600 for the exam.

Manipur HSLC Exam 2024



This year, the Manipur Board offered pen-and-paper exams for class 10 for a total of 37,715 pupils, 19,087 boys and 18,628 girls. The tests took place in the morning shift from 10 am to 1 pm.