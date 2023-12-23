Manipur Board Extends Deadline For Class 11 and 12 Exam Applications

Representative Photo |

Schools have been asked to extend the deadline for completing the Manipur Board Class 11 and 12 board exam application form by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM).

The forms are available for students to pick up from their schools if they have any further applications to submit. Exam forms are also available for download by schools via cohsem.nic.in, the Council of Higher Secondary Education's official website.

Updated deadline

According to the updated dates, students in class 11 have until January 5, 2024, to submit their application, while students in class 12 have until January 4, 2024, to submit their exam forms. Students should also be aware that they will be charged a Rs 500 late fee if they do not turn in their Manipur board test form by January 4, 2024. After January 12, 2024, no more requests for the deadline extension would be taken into consideration, according to the Manipur Council of Higher Secondary Education.

Additionally, on December 11, the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur announced the application forms for the class 11 and class 12 board exams 2024.

Students in class 12 have until January 4, 2024, to submit their application without incurring a late charge. However, if they don't submit the application before January 12, 2024, there would be a late fee of Rs 500.

Anticipated date

Students should anticipate that the Manipur board exam for Classes 11 and 12 would take place in February 2024, based on past years' trends. The board officials have not yet released the comprehensive exam schedule for the board exam. The board will publish the exam schedule on the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) as soon as the exam date is announced.