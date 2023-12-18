Jharkhand NMMS 2023 Exam Rescheduled, Dates To Be Revealed Soon | Representative image

The National Means Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination for 2023 has been rescheduled by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). The Jharkhand NMMS 2023 exam was originally planned for December 17.

Exam dates for the Jharkhand NMMS 2023 will be posted on the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

A notification regarding the exam postponement has been released by the council.

The exam has been rescheduled for unavoidable reasons. The official statement stated, "The new exam dates will be announced in due course of time."

The Jharkhand NMMS scholarship program seeks to give chosen students in Classes 9 through 12 financial aid of Rs 12,000 per year.

Note that private school pupils as well as those attending Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kendriya Vidyalaya, or Sainik schools are not eligible to apply for the award.

In order to be eligible for the JAC NMMS scholarship in 2023, students must have completed their Class 7 exams with at least a 55% grade. Furthermore, the student's parents' annual income must be less than or equivalent to Rs 3.5 lakh.

Likewise, candidates must obtain a minimum of 60% in Class 10 to be eligible for the scholarship in Class 11, and the same goes for Class 12.