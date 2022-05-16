Manipal.edu starts registration for MET Phase 2. Know how to apply

Karnataka: On May 16, 2022, the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has started accepting registrations for the Manipal Entrance Test, or MET 2022. Manipal Entrance Test (MET 2022) will be held on June 9, 10 and 11, 2022. The application form for MET 2022 can be found on the official website - manipal.edu. Phase 2 registration will end on May 31, 2022. Candidates are urged to register by the deadline set by the MAHE. There will be a slot booking period between June 3 and 4, 2022.

The MET 2022 phase 2 will be held for students seeking admission to the MAHE courses such as BTech, BPharm, PharmD, Integrated M.Sc. Mathematics and Computing, MSc Clinical Psychology, MA Media & Communication, MA Film Art & Film Making, PG Diploma Corporate Communication, M.Sc. Data Science.

Those who apply by May 10, 2022, or the last date for OTBS for the 1st attempt, will be eligible for MET phase 2 registration with an additional fee payment of ₹1400.

Here is how to apply:

Log on to the MAHE official website - manipal.edu. Click on the link MET 2022 registration present on the home page Use your credentials to log in and find the MET 2022 application form. Upload the mentioned documents and pay the fee in online mode using a credit/debit card, net banking or UPI. Verify and submit the MET 2022 application form

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 04:04 PM IST