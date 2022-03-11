Manipal Entrance Test 2022 Exam Dates Announced, here's how to apply

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) issued the dates for the Manipal Entrance Test (MET 2022). As per the schedule, the Phase 1 of MET 2022 is expected to be conducted on April 22, 23 and 24, while Phase 2 is scheduled on May 20, 21 and 22. The schedule for the Phase 3 review will be announced shortly, the notification mentioned.

Steps To Fill Application Form:

Candidates can visit the MET 2022 official website and tap on the online application 2022 link. Register by entering credentials such as name, email address, mobile number, course name. Verify email/OTP- You will either receive an email or OTP on your number. Click on the link connected in the mail or enter the OTP to complete the registration process. Filling the application form - Candidates can login using the credentials and fill out the MET 2022 application form Uploading of documents – Candidates will have to attach the soft copies of the appropriate documents along with the application form Payment of application fee - Payment of MET application form 2022 has to be completed in online mode.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 04:18 PM IST