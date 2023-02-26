Mangaluru: NITK Surathkal sets up three centres of excellence; read details here

NITK Surathkal | Facebook/@NITKarnataka

Mangaluru: The National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, has established three centres of excellence (CoEs) in line with the implementation of the national educational policy (NEP-2020).

The three centres are centre for sustainable energy engineering (CSEE), centre for women welfare and social empowerment (CWWSE) and centre for public relations, information and media exchange (C-PRIME).

These COEs are set up with the aim of enabling the students to acquire a well-rounded skill set, a release from the NITK here said.

The institute intends to provide students with access to the most recent research and technology, allowing them to remain at the forefront of their respective professions.

In the light of the NEP 2020, these three newly established centres at NITK will engage with relevant ministries, industry experts and other higher education institutions to equip students with a comprehensive learning experience and the skills and information they need to thrive in the contemporary world.

C-PRIME is designed to promote and maintain the reputation of NITK through the effective use of multiple media platforms, and to provide academic initiatives in line with the recommendations of the NEP-2020.

It will serve as a hub for the information exchange between the institute, its stakeholders, and the public in general, fostering greater collaboration and transparency.

"We are committed to developing NITK Surathkal as a multidisciplinary education and research university (MERU), making it as a preferred destination for aspiring minds from all over the world. These CoEs will enable students to explore their potential and enhance their skill set in a variety of disciplines," NITK director Prof Prasad Krishna said.