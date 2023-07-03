Mangalore: 61 Government Schools Damaged Due To Rains

According to officials, a majority of schools which include primary and high schools are damaged in Belthangady, followed by Kadaba and Puttur. | Screengrab

Rains have just made an entry in Dakshin Kannada and a number of 61 government schools have been damaged owing to rains. According to officials, a majority of schools which include primary and high schools are damaged in Belthangady, followed by Kadaba and Puttur.

The above mentioned regions receive heavy rainfall during monsoon. The department of public instruction has so far estimated that it would require close to Rs 1 crore to undertake repair works. In the previous year, a total number of 289 government schools were damaged due to rains and government spent Rs. 5.29 crore to repair the same.

The Officials Say:

According to Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) of Dakshina Kannada, Naik said, "All 61 schools does not have severe damages and there is no threat to the lives of children." He also mentioned about the urgency of repair and the funds needed for the same. "If there is any urgency, repair work will be undertaken at the earliest. If nit, it would commence after the monsoon season. Depending on the extent of damage each school needs funds ranging from Rs 75,000 to Rs 8 lakh for the repair work. The fund is sanctioned by the State Disaster Response Force."

In addition, officials mentioned about how each school is given funds for repairs and restoration. "Last year's monsoon witnessed the highest number of schools being damaged so far. However, there were no injuries to children reported in any of the schools," the official added.

