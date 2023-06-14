Mangalore University Approves 3 New Affiliated Colleges

Representative Image |

As per local reports, the Mangalore University (MU) has approved the affiliation of three new colleges. The reports also say that these affiliations will be considered by the MU for the academic year 2023-24 and onwards.

Jayaraj Amin, a Vice Chancellor from the Mangalore University also stated that these three colleges are namely - Shiva International Institute of Professional Innovations in Delakatte, Vaibhav College at Hangallor and Sharaf Institute of Commerce and Arts in Manjanady.

Besides adding on the affiliation on the above mentioned three colleges, the academic council has also approved for the change of names for the Mangalore Institute of Fire and Safety Engineering College to Minerva College and Vikas College to Canara Vikas First Grade College.

Next to that, At the Shiva International Institute of Professional Innovations, students will be able to apply for a career oriented certificate programme in hair and beauty therapy. This comes along with diploma in designing and treating hair. 60 students will be admitted to each programme.

Vaibhav College will be offering students BCA and BCom programmes. 60 and 80 students will be enrolled for BCA and BCom programmes respectively. In addition, the college will also offer add-on courses of artifical intelligence, big data analytics and cyber security, aviation ad hospitality management and supply chain and logistic management.

At Sharaf Institute of Commerce and Arts, students will be offered Bcom with Accounting and Finance. The intake of programme has been fixed at 60 students.

