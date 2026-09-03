Mangal Prabhat Lodha Urges Schools To Adopt Local Municipal Schools, Promote Skill Education And Build A Drug-Free Mumbai | X / @MPLodha

Mumbai: Renowned institutions, schools and education experts should take the initiative to contribute to the development of at least one municipal school in their vicinity, appealed Skill Development and Employment Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. He was speaking before eminent representatives from the education sector at an event. Lodha stated that institutions working in the education sector should not remain limited to their own institutions but must also fulfil their responsibility towards society.

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“Select a municipal school in your vicinity and contribute to its educational development. Arrange for expert guidance so that students gain knowledge across various fields, and make modern educational resources available to them. Instead of merely providing financial assistance, teachers from your own school should visit the adopted school once a month and share effective educational and management practices,” he said.



On the occasion, Lodha also placed special emphasis on the importance of skill development under the new National Education Policy. He said that students must be introduced to various skills from an early age, which would not only build their confidence but also foster respect for people engaged in labour-intensive and skilled professions. He noted that skill-based education is an important means of changing the social perception surrounding blue-collar jobs in India.





Lodha further underlined that education is not merely about examinations, marks and degrees, but that values, culture, traditions, heritage and self-confidence are equally important components of education. He said that the education system must continuously evolve with changing times, particularly as artificial intelligence is bringing about significant changes in the education sector.



India's education system was traditionally not limited to book-based knowledge; it had a rich legacy of skill development, values, dignity of labour, culture and practical, life-oriented learning. Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha stated that during British rule, this traditional education system was disrupted, with greater emphasis placed on rote learning and employment-oriented education.



Under the new National Education Policy, led by Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, efforts are being made to strengthen India's rich educational heritage by integrating it with modern skills and technology. Lodha expressed confidence that by bringing skill-based education, Indian culture, values, self-confidence and practical knowledge into the mainstream, the new education system will play an important role in building a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

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Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha appealed to schools across the state to actively participate in the ‘Drug-Free Mumbai’ campaign and work collectively to protect students from addiction. He suggested that every school should establish a small committee comprising two parents, two teachers and a representative of a social organisation or a counsellor, with the objective of creating awareness among students about staying away from substance abuse from an early age.



“Parents cannot consider their responsibility fulfilled merely by providing their children with a good school, facilities and education. Children also need their parents’ time, love, affection and active involvement in the developments of their lives,” he said, emphasising the need to counsel parents as well.



Lodha appealed that ‘Drug-Free Mumbai’ should not remain merely a government initiative, but should evolve into a social movement built collectively by schools, teachers and parents.