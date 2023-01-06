Manav Bharti University fake degree case: ED files charge sheet against 16

e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationManav Bharti University fake degree case: ED files charge sheet against 16

The charge sheet was filed against 14 people and two entities. The Special Court took cognizance of the complaint.

IANSUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
Enforcement Directorate | File
New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said that they have filed a charge sheet before a Special PMLA Court in Shimla against 16 including Raj Kumar Rana, Manav Bharti University and others in a case related to selling of fake degrees in the name of the university.

The university is located in Himachal Pradesh's Solan. The charge sheet was filed against 14 people and two entities. The Special Court took cognizance of the complaint.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of three FIRs registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Dharampur Police Station, Himachal Pradesh in the matter of fake degree scam of Manav Bharti University.

"Investigation conducted by the ED revealed that the accused Raj Kumar Rana with the help of other co-accused sold fake degrees in lieu of money in the name of Manav Bharti University, Solan. Funds obtained from this illegal activity were used by Rana to acquire various movable and immovable assets across various states in his own name and in the name of family members and entities," read the charge sheet. Assets worth Rs 194 crore have already been attached provisionally in the case. Further investigation in the matter is on.

