Vypam scam: Barkatullah University ex-registrar Dr B Bharti appears before CBI

Dr B Bharti, the retired registrar of Barkatullah University and Bhoj Open University appeared before the CBI on Wednesday to record his statement in connection with the infamous Vyapam scam. The CBI had issued summons to Bharti on Monday.

The Special Task Force had arrested Bharti and others in connection with the anomalies in the admission to dental and MBBS courses. It has been alleged Bharti had helped the private universities affiliated to BU to get admissions through unscrupulous means. Currently CBI is probing into the scam. It is claimed that the registrar was involved in the admission irregularities since the year 2010. He allegedly helped private medical colleges to get undue financial benefits and also ensured admission of undeserving rich students to medical colleges.. Proprietors and directors of many medical colleges were arrested in connection with the scam and sent to jail.

It seems that the CBI has once again opened the new window which will lead to fresh revelations. The CBI is all set to call many more people whose names were figured in the scam.