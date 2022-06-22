Manabadi AP results 2022 out soon on http://bie.ap.gov.in/

Today, on June 22, the AP Intermediate result for 2022 will be released by the Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) at 12:30 p.m. |

Today, on June 22, the AP Intermediate result for 2022 will be released by the Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) at 12:30 p.m. The AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year results 2022 will be announced via press conference.

The minister will first release the Manabadi AP Board 11th and 12th intermediate exam results, and then the link will go live on the website.

Students should be aware that they must achieve the minimum marks in theory and practical overall and for each topic separately. To be regarded as qualified for the tests, candidates must receive both a cumulative and individual grade of at least 33 percent.

This year's intermediate exam, which was held from May 6 to May 24, drew a total of 4.64 lakh (4,64,756) students. Students were evaluated based on their internal exams last year, which were conducted online.

Here's how to check the AP Manabadi 2022 result:

Go to the official website- bie.ap.gov.in Select AP Inter 2nd year result 2022 link Enter roll number, date of birth AP Inter 2nd year result 2022 will be displayed on the screen Download, and take a printout for future reference.