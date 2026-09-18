Malappuram Drug Case: College Teacher Among 4 Arrested For Alleged MDMA Peddling In Nilambur, Probe Into Suppliers Underway |

Malappuram: A college teacher and three others have been arrested for allegedly peddling drugs and other narcotic substances, including MDMA, in Nilambur here, police said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Suhail Peringodan, a teacher at a college in Mampad, Reena T N, Vivek Vijayan and Subrahmanyan.

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They were arrested on Thursday following a tip-off, police said.

According to police, 0.4 grams of MDMA and 0.5 grams of ganja were initially recovered from Subrahmanyan.

During the subsequent investigation, police allegedly found that Suhail had been regularly supplying MDMA to Vivek and Reena.

Following directions from the Malappuram district police chief, a detailed investigation was conducted, and police found that the teacher was allegedly involved in supplying MDMA on a wider scale to students and friends, officials said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted to purchasing MDMA from wholesale suppliers in the Kondotty and Manjeri areas and selling it to others.

Police said the teacher also admitted to using drugs.

The investigation is conducted to find whether the teacher was selling drugs to students, police said.

A detailed probe is being conducted into the wholesale suppliers, police said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)