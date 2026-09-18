Ladakh LG Vinai Kumar Saxena Launches Yuva Internship Programme For 2,000 Youth Across 25 Departments | X / @lg_ladakh

Leh: Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday launched the "LG Yuva Internship Programme", aimed at institutionalising youth participation in governance in the Union Territory.

The programme will provide 2,000 youth a structured platform to work with and learn from the government through three-month internships across 25 departments, a Lok Bhavan spokesperson said.

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The rollout coincided with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Youth from different parts of Ladakh, including Kargil, Changthang, Sham, Nubra, Drass and Zanskar, participated virtually in the orientation programme.

"The programme also aims to provide youth with an opportunity to understand the functioning of public institutions while allowing the administration to benefit from their fresh ideas, creativity and innovative approaches," he said.

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He said the interns will undergo the three-month internship starting September 17, during which they will receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 5,000. Based on their performance, the internship of the best-performing candidates may be extended by an additional three months, he said.

On completion, the participants will be provided certificates that can strengthen their academic and professional profiles and support their future employment opportunities, he said.

Addressing the orientation workshop, Saxena urged the interns to use the programme as an opportunity to gain first-hand experience of governance, understand challenges at the grassroots and contribute innovative and practical solutions to Ladakh’s development.

The Lt Governor said the programme has been conceived to provide Ladakh’s youth an opportunity to work closely with different departments of the UT Administration and understand how government functions at the ground level.

"Through the internship, the youth will gain exposure to the process of policy formulation, implementation and delivery of government programmes, while developing a deeper understanding of governance and public service," he said.

He said the youth are not merely beneficiaries of development but must become active partners in the development process.

The Lt Governor encouraged the interns to look at the internship as much more than a three-month assignment or an opportunity to obtain a certificate.

Instead, he urged them to treat it as a platform for learning, experience, exposure and service, which would help them develop a deeper understanding of Government and governance.

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