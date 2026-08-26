Major NTA Reform Push! Parliamentary Panel Unanimously Adopts Draft Report After NDA-Opposition Clash Over Statutory Status | X - @JammuBulletinJB

New Delhi: A parliamentary committee on Tuesday unanimously adopted a draft report on reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA) after a tussle between the opposition and ruling alliance members on the grant of statutory status to the Agency.

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Sources said opposition members at the meeting of the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports wanted the grant of statutory status to the NTA, while the NDA members objected to it.

The panel adopted the draft report on reforms and strengthening of the NTA after a consensus was reached on the wording of the report, they said without elaborating.

The Committee headed by Congress member Mukul Wasnik had met for the sixth time to discuss and adopt the draft 382nd report (both in Hindi and English), which were earlier circulated via email on August 19, 2026. The report was again re-circulated for members to reach consensus on the same.

The panel was earlier headed by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, under whom two meetings were held to discuss the report on NTA reforms.

The Committee had also discussed the implementation of a high-level committee report on reforms to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the investigation into the alleged NEET-UG paper leak this year.

The panel had summoned and examined several top officials of the Ministry of Higher Education and NTA as well as the National Medical Commission (NMC) on the steps taken by the Agency to stop paper leaks in the aftermath of the NEET paper leak.

The NEET exam, which was held on May 12 for admission to medical colleges, was cancelled following a paper leak, and the NTA held a re-examination of the same on June 21, after the paper leak triggered widespread concerns among students and their families.

The students protesting against paper leaks held a massive march on July 20 to Parliament on the first day for the Monsoon session. Violence had erupted as police tried to stop the protesters who were heading towards the Parliament complex from various approach roads.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)