'Maharashtra Orders Zilla Parishad Schools To Get Basic Facilities Within One Month,' Says Minister Jaykumar Gore

Minister Jaykumar Gore (centre) |

Maharashtra Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore has directed officials to ensure that all Zilla Parishad schools are provided with essential infrastructure and facilities within a month. He also ordered authorities to classify schools into four categories—A, B, C and D—based on the facilities currently available.

Review meeting held at Mantralaya

Gore was speaking at a review meeting held at the Mantralaya on the infrastructure facilities available in Zilla Parishad schools. School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, Rural Development Department Secretary Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar, School Education Department Secretary Ranjit Singh Deol, divisional commissioners, chief executive officers of Zilla Parishads and senior officials attended the meeting through video conference.

Gore directed officials to conduct a physical assessment of drinking water facilities, toilets, electricity supply and the condition of classrooms and submit a report within eight days. While classifying schools, priority should be given to the availability of separate toilets for girls, safe drinking water, adequate and well-maintained classrooms and reliable electricity, he said.

Basic facilities to be provided immediately

Schools lacking drinking water or toilet facilities must be provided with these basic amenities immediately, Gore directed. He added that the government would issue a Government Resolution allowing Gram Panchayat funds to be used on a priority basis for creating basic facilities such as drinking water and toilets in schools.

Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Parishads have been instructed to personally visit schools and inspect their infrastructure. They must also verify the information recorded in the U-DISE system against the facilities actually available at the schools and correct any inaccurate or incomplete information.

Gore called for greater coordination among Gram Panchayats, headmasters, Gram Sevaks and Block Development Officers to improve school infrastructure. He also stressed the need to increase public participation and create awareness through Gram Sabhas so that local communities contribute to improving schools.

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Standard Operating Procedure for School Infrastructure

The minister directed the department to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for ensuring the availability of basic infrastructure in schools and implement it uniformly. Chief Executive Officers will be responsible for monitoring the entire process.

Gore warned that disciplinary action would be taken against officials and employees found responsible for unnecessary delays in implementing the infrastructure improvement measures.

The government’s initiative aims to ensure that students in rural areas have access to safe drinking water, sanitation, electricity and adequate classrooms, creating a better environment for learning and improving the overall quality of education in Zilla Parishad schools.

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