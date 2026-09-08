Maharashtra Warns Junior Colleges Against Illegal Offline Class 11 Admissions Beyond Approved Seats | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra education department has warned junior colleges against admitting Class 11 students offline or beyond their sanctioned intake capacity, stating that action will be proposed against institutions and principals found violating the centralised online admission process.

Offline Admissions Create Student Problems

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has issued instructions to all divisional deputy directors of education after instances of some junior colleges granting unauthorised offline admissions beyond their approved capacity came to its notice.

Class 11 admissions to higher secondary schools and junior colleges across Maharashtra have been conducted through the centralised online admission system since the 2025-26 academic year. The directorate reiterated that admitting students through the centralised system is mandatory.

Action Proposed Against Violating Colleges

According to the circular, students who are admitted offline and beyond the sanctioned capacity of a college subsequently face difficulties while filling out their Maharashtra State Board examination applications in Class 12.

In such cases, junior colleges approach the offices of the deputy directors of education seeking regularisation of the additional admissions. If these admissions are not regularised, students risk suffering academic losses, the directorate noted.

Principals May Also Face Action

The department has therefore directed junior colleges not to grant admissions beyond their sanctioned capacity through the offline mode.

It has further warned that if such admissions are detected, action will be proposed against the junior college concerned under Rule 4A of the Maharashtra Employees of Private Schools (Conditions of Service) Act, 1977. Action against the principal concerned will also be proposed under Rules 28(5), 31(2) and 33 of the Maharashtra Employees of Private Schools (Conditions of Service) Rules, 1981.

The circular refers to government resolutions issued by the School Education and Sports Department on May 6, 2025 and April 27, 2026 concerning the Class 11 admission process.

The warning assumes significance as the state has moved Class 11 admissions across junior colleges to a centralised online system, with the department making it clear that colleges cannot circumvent the process by directly admitting additional students offline.

The circular specifically notes that unauthorised offline admissions can create problems for students when they reach Class 12 and have to submit their State Board examination applications.

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